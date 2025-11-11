Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman Buys 5,000 Shares

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.69 per share, for a total transaction of $153,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,635,632 shares in the company, valued at $50,197,546.08. This trade represents a 0.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 31st, Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 10,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $309,300.00.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $32.84 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $78.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $410.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.64 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 12.93%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Enphase Energy has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and thirteen have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $41.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 72.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 12,865 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 52.9% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 116,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after buying an additional 40,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Further Reading

