Fagan Associates Inc. Acquires 4,105 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 79.7% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Melius Research raised shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Melius began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $906,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,398,480. This represents a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 23,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,973 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.1%

NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.18. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The firm has a market cap of $176.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.97%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

