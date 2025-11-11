Fagan Associates Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises about 2.5% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $16,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.55 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.29 and a 52 week high of $91.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.60.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

