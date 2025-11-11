CIBC Issues Positive Forecast for Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Stock Price

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note published on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ATB Capital upped their price target on Enbridge from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cibc World Mkts lowered Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Enbridge from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.50.

Enbridge stock opened at C$67.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$67.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$64.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$146.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$56.51 and a 52-week high of C$70.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.81%.

Enbridge owns extensive midstream assets that transport hydrocarbons across the U.S. and Canada. Its pipeline network consists of the Canadian Mainline system, regional oil sands pipelines, and natural gas pipelines. The company also owns and operates a regulated natural gas utility and Canada’s largest natural gas distribution company.

