Head to Head Contrast: Grow Capital (GRWC) & Its Competitors

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grow Capital and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grow Capital $3.01 million -$3.62 million -6.67 Grow Capital Competitors $19.49 billion -$81.10 million 5.82

Grow Capital’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Grow Capital. Grow Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.7% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE DEV” companies are owned by institutional investors. 43.9% of Grow Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE DEV” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Grow Capital has a beta of 25.25, indicating that its stock price is 2,425% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grow Capital’s peers have a beta of -6.47, indicating that their average stock price is 747% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Grow Capital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grow Capital -119.94% N/A N/A Grow Capital Competitors -41.60% -41.73% -1.39%

Summary

Grow Capital beats its peers on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Grow Capital

Grow Capital, Inc. operates in the financial technology sector. It provides software, technology, and services to financial services firms and advisors. The company's software suite delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and new client application submission system, as well as digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services. It also provides software customization, licensing, and subscription service contracts, as well as ongoing customization and maintenance services; and ad hoc services, including web hosting, website development, and other complementary professional services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

