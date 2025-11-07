Spire Wealth Management Cuts Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,710.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 107,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,678,000 after purchasing an additional 101,643 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 19.8% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 787.0% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 18,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 524,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,681,000 after acquiring an additional 97,467 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DHI has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.38.
D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of DHI opened at $145.08 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.44 and a twelve month high of $184.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.96. The company has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 10.47%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.
D.R. Horton Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $251,808.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,631. This trade represents a 17.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total value of $180,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,622.82. The trade was a 45.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 32,376 shares of company stock worth $5,898,848 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
