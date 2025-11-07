SEEEN (LON:SEEN) Shares Up 16.5% – What’s Next?

SEEEN plc (LON:SEEN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 16.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.95 and last traded at GBX 4.95. Approximately 107,037 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 236,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.25.

SEEEN Stock Up 16.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.87 million and a PE ratio of -2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.30.

SEEEN Company Profile

SEEEN delivers the first AI-powered Video Experience Platform. Our technology gives you precise control over your video content, increases video inventory, and delivers more immediate, relevant and personal audience experiences that are designed for action at the point of inspiration. Our products include CreatorSuite, JetStream and Dialog-To-Clip (https://seeen.com/premiere-plug-in).

