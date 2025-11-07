Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) versus CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Head-To-Head Contrast

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) and Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.3% of CarParts.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of Solid Power shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of CarParts.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Solid Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

Volatility and Risk

CarParts.com has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solid Power has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarParts.com 1 1 1 0 2.00 Solid Power 1 0 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CarParts.com and Solid Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

CarParts.com presently has a consensus target price of $1.85, suggesting a potential upside of 193.28%. Solid Power has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.70%. Given CarParts.com’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CarParts.com is more favorable than Solid Power.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CarParts.com and Solid Power”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarParts.com $577.61 million 0.06 -$40.60 million ($0.94) -0.67 Solid Power $20.14 million 60.76 -$96.52 million ($0.52) -12.98

CarParts.com has higher revenue and earnings than Solid Power. Solid Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CarParts.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CarParts.com and Solid Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarParts.com -9.25% -67.30% -25.32% Solid Power -429.55% -24.70% -22.99%

Summary

CarParts.com beats Solid Power on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarParts.com

(Get Free Report)

CarParts.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories. The company sells its products to individual customers through its flagship website www.carparts.com and app; online marketplaces, including third-party auction sites and shopping portals; and auto parts wholesale distributors. The company was formerly known as U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. and changed its name to CarParts.com, Inc. in July 2020. CarParts.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

About Solid Power

(Get Free Report)

Solid Power, Inc. develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells. Solid Power, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.