Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Prologis

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Prologis in a report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $5.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.75. The consensus estimate for Prologis’ current full-year earnings is $5.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q2 2027 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.47 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PLD. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $119.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Mizuho set a $118.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.56.

PLD stock opened at $123.82 on Thursday. Prologis has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $127.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $115.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.65.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. Prologis had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 117.78%.

In other news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 414 shares in the company, valued at $46,090.62. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,019. This trade represents a 9.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $3,013,665. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. Ally Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 16.7% during the first quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 9.0% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 90,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,792,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its holdings in Prologis by 14.3% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 67,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

