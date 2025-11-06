46,000 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV Bought by RD Finance Ltd

RD Finance Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,632,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 6.1% of RD Finance Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGOV. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.42 on Thursday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.55.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.