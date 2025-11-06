DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. $DV Shares Sold by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,042 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of DoubleVerify worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the first quarter valued at $22,485,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 17,284.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,663,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,466,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,891,000 after purchasing an additional 984,779 shares in the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,953,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 99.6% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,497,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,417,000 after buying an additional 747,252 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

DV stock opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.73 and a one year high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.91.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $189.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lucy Stamell Dobrin sold 6,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $92,747.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 4,096 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $53,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 96,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,949.99. This represents a 4.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 11,488 shares of company stock valued at $157,255 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Articles

