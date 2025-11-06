Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Cut to Hold at Zacks Research

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Zumiez from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zumiez currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $18.00.

Zumiez Price Performance

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $379.27 million, a PE ratio of -2,208.79 and a beta of 1.04. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $24.37.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Zumiez had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 0.06%.The business had revenue of $214.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Zumiez has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.190-0.290 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zumiez

In other Zumiez news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 5,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $112,865.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 44,303 shares in the company, valued at $890,047.27. This represents a 11.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 3,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $77,851.50. Following the sale, the director owned 7,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,380.20. This trade represents a 33.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zumiez

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 478.0% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 768,691 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after acquiring an additional 635,691 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 45.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 562,252 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after buying an additional 176,835 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 29.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,932 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after buying an additional 175,116 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 190.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 240,220 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 157,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the first quarter valued at about $1,746,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

