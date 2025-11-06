Centerpoint Advisory Group Invests $207,000 in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Centerpoint Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 42.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,247,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,614 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,526,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,949,000 after purchasing an additional 112,553 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,151.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,740,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,653 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 10.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,574,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,012,000 after purchasing an additional 147,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 12.6% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,559,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,855,000 after purchasing an additional 174,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

SPOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $845.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $895.00 to $850.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $830.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $729.94.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $620.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $687.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $682.35. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $376.04 and a 52 week high of $785.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.54, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.67.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.96. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Spotify Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

