Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Floyd Petersen Sells 500 Shares

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) Director Floyd Petersen sold 500 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 75,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,668.37. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2%

AMPH opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.77. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $53.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average of $25.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 212,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMPH. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

