5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Sets New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $14.8240 and last traded at $14.6750, with a volume of 19933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. 5N Plus had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.88 million.

Separately, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of 5N Plus in a report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average of $13.46.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

