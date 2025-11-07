Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $156.00 to $161.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.87.

H stock traded up $4.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.09. The company had a trading volume of 365,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.89 and a 200 day moving average of $138.38. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $102.43 and a fifty-two week high of $168.20.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.79). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 6.39%.The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider David Udell sold 4,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $587,395.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,620. This trade represents a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 53.4% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 66.1% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

