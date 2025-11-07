PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on PAR Technology from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on PAR Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

Shares of NYSE:PAR traded up $4.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.26. The stock had a trading volume of 496,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,339. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $32.56 and a 52 week high of $82.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day moving average is $54.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.63.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $119.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 66.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in PAR Technology by 8,616.7% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 232.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

