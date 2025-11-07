Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target Raised to $245.00

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2025

Vistra (NYSE:VSTGet Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $236.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $207.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.21.

Vistra Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE VST traded down $5.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.43. 2,273,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,443,667. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The stock has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.30. Vistra has a 1 year low of $90.51 and a 1 year high of $219.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.02 and a 200 day moving average of $183.71.

Vistra (NYSE:VSTGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Vistra will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In related news, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total value of $8,991,697.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 217,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,303,968.75. This trade represents a 16.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 723,910 shares of company stock worth $148,086,569. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vistra

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Vistra by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

