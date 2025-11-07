Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Raised to $79.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.80% from the stock’s current price.

BBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.37. The company had a trading volume of 433,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,825. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $95.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Best Buy had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 47.32%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 74,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $6,285,563.43. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 11,451,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,510,616.41. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $154,901.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,332.32. The trade was a 9.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,736,826 shares of company stock worth $141,568,327. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,919 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Best Buy by 25.6% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 32,900 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 191.9% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 479,055 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $32,159,000 after purchasing an additional 24,741 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

