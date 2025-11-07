Carriage Services’ (CSV) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CSV. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Friday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carriage Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

CSV stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,579. The company has a market cap of $654.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average is $44.28. Carriage Services has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $49.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 12.85%.The company had revenue of $102.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.96 million. Carriage Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shane Pudenz sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $577,877.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 14,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,294.80. This represents a 46.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Carriage Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 941,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,480,000 after acquiring an additional 24,138 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 648,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,126,000 after buying an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Carriage Services by 12.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 477,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,829,000 after buying an additional 52,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 5.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,016,000 after buying an additional 17,931 shares during the period. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP increased its position in Carriage Services by 13.9% during the second quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 209,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after acquiring an additional 25,676 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

