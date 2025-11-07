Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 292,666 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 292,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,850,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 907,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,734,000 after acquiring an additional 119,884 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 733,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,687,000 after purchasing an additional 48,886 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,987,000. Aspetuck Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspetuck Financial Management LLC now owns 100,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,537 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 261,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,582,000 after purchasing an additional 90,245 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW opened at $42.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $44.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.00.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

