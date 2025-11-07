JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on STZ. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research raised Constellation Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised Constellation Brands from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.44.

Shares of STZ traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.71. 1,836,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,328. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.02 and its 200 day moving average is $162.05. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $127.00 and a fifty-two week high of $245.31.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 11.88%.The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

