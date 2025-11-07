Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.230-0.240 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $239.0 million-$240.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $238.5 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.050-0.060 EPS.

DH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $4.00 price objective on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.28.

DH stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.85. 108,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,263. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $5.68. The company has a market cap of $407.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.57.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 124.43%.The business had revenue of $60.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.51 million. Definitive Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.240 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 357.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,466 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Definitive Healthcare by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 17.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 11,029 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

