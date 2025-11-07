DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Director Ashley Still Sells 63 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Ashley Still sold 63 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.66, for a total value of $15,098.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,018.56. This trade represents a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Thursday, October 2nd, Ashley Still sold 62 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $16,671.80.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Ashley Still sold 63 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.99, for a total transaction of $15,371.37.

Shares of DASH traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.52. 1,299,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,386,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.57 and a 200-day moving average of $237.02. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.40 and a fifty-two week high of $285.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.75 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 6.83%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,190,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,153,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in DoorDash by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,387,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,662,000 after purchasing an additional 427,722 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,951,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,711,000 after acquiring an additional 223,188 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 12.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,375,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,110,000 after acquiring an additional 575,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 15.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,907,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,031,000 after purchasing an additional 641,601 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on DoorDash from $325.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on DoorDash from $316.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.68.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

