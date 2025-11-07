Insider Buying: Ardiden (ASX:ADV) Insider Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Ardiden Limited (ASX:ADV – Get Free Report) insider Douglas Jendry bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of A$200,000.00.
Ardiden Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.35.
Ardiden Company Profile
