Insider Buying: Ardiden (ASX:ADV) Insider Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Ardiden Limited (ASX:ADV – Get Free Report) insider Douglas Jendry bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of A$200,000.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Ardiden Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia and Canada. The company explores for gold. It holds 100% interests in the Pickle Lake Gold project covering an area of 1,088 square kilometers, located in the Uchi Geological Subprovince of north-west Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as Stratos Resources Limited and changed its name to Ardiden Limited in December 2014.

