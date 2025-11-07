Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.09, but opened at $44.89. Trupanion shares last traded at $44.0070, with a volume of 96,805 shares traded.

TRUP has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Trupanion to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Trupanion from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.62 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.31.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $366.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.58 million. Trupanion had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 0.81%.Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Trupanion has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $127,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,907.56. The trade was a 30.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 8,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $375,286.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 144,229 shares in the company, valued at $6,040,310.52. The trade was a 5.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 70,645 shares of company stock valued at $3,128,119 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Trupanion by 13.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,491,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,848,000 after purchasing an additional 290,788 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 2,029.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 303,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,313,000 after purchasing an additional 289,292 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 86.9% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 397,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,821,000 after buying an additional 184,936 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter worth approximately $5,695,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Trupanion by 89.2% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 261,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after buying an additional 123,137 shares during the period.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

