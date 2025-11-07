Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.39, but opened at $8.25. Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 368 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.45.

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $728.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.40 million. Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 145.62%.

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were paid a $0.1121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 424.0%. Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

Featured Stories

