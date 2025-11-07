Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Position Raised by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,712 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 2.9% of Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $126,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CEO David A. Ricks acquired 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at $352,431,926.77. This represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $634.40 per share, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,331,504. The trade was a 0.73% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought a total of 4,314 shares of company stock worth $2,766,929 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Leerink Partnrs cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $950.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY opened at $938.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $796.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $775.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $955.46. The firm has a market cap of $886.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.32, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

