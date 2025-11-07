Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Stake Boosted by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Baker Boyer National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 11,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 71,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7%

VWO stock opened at $54.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.61. The company has a market capitalization of $102.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

