iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Stake Decreased by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 371,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,489 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 8.6% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $33,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,806,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811,598 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 222.4% in the second quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 3,346,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,138,000 after buying an additional 2,308,580 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,057.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,368,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,687 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,517,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 208.7% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,351,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,437,000 after acquiring an additional 913,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $93.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $95.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.54 and a 200-day moving average of $90.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

