Q3 EPS Estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Lifted by Analyst

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.43. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q4 2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AMD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.26.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 4.4%

NASDAQ AMD traded down $10.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.13. The stock had a trading volume of 25,104,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,705,168. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $267.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 10,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,997,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,238,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,892 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.2% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 2,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 370,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,975,000 after buying an additional 13,693 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total value of $2,767,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 313,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,507,558.64. This trade represents a 5.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,548.33. This represents a 24.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 274,118 shares of company stock worth $46,180,719 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.