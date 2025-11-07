Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Shares Sold by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,160,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,022,000 after purchasing an additional 451,169 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,089,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,377,000 after buying an additional 1,486,369 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,285,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,309,000 after acquiring an additional 269,131 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,305,000 after acquiring an additional 480,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,329,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,848,000 after purchasing an additional 99,758 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $215.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.45. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $220.49. The stock has a market cap of $97.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

