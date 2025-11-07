Q3 EPS Estimates for Capri Boosted by Telsey Advisory Group

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Capri in a report released on Wednesday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capri’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Capri’s Q4 2027 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

CPRI has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Capri from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on Capri in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.43. 453,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,355,424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.90.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $856.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.74 million. Capri had a negative return on equity of 53.50% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. Capri has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.80 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.400 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Capri by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Capri by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capri by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Capri by 37.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capri by 5.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

