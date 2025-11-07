Galaxy Digital (GLXY) & Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY – Get Free Report) is one of 153 publicly-traded companies in the “FIN – MISC SVCS” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Galaxy Digital to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Galaxy Digital and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galaxy Digital N/A N/A N/A Galaxy Digital Competitors -6.89% -6.95% -1.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Galaxy Digital and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galaxy Digital 0 2 8 2 3.00 Galaxy Digital Competitors 867 3024 4518 185 2.47

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Galaxy Digital currently has a consensus price target of $44.33, indicating a potential upside of 52.87%. As a group, “FIN – MISC SVCS” companies have a potential upside of 21.63%. Given Galaxy Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Galaxy Digital is more favorable than its rivals.

42.0% of shares of all “FIN – MISC SVCS” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of shares of all “FIN – MISC SVCS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Galaxy Digital and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Galaxy Digital N/A N/A 24.17 Galaxy Digital Competitors $17.78 billion $307.96 million 12.27

Galaxy Digital’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Galaxy Digital. Galaxy Digital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Galaxy Digital beats its rivals on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other. The Trading segment manages positions in cryptocurrency and other liquid digital assets contributed to the business at the outset and continues to invest and trade in those and related assets. The Principal Investment segment includes portfolio of private principal investments across the block chain ecosystem, including early- and later-stage equity, pre-launch network contributions, and other structured alternative investments. The Asset Management segment manages capital on behalf of third parties in exchange for management fees and performance-based compensation. The Investment Banking segment offers the spectrum of investment banking, including, but not limited to general corporate advisory, mergers and acquisition, transaction advisory, restructuring and capital rising. The Mining segment focuses to provide financial services for North American miners, through its partnerships. The Corporate & Other consists of the partnership’s unallocated corporate overhead and other unallocated costs not identifiable to any of the reportable segments. The company was founded by Michael Edward Novogratz on February 10, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

