Cormark Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Pet Valu

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pet Valu in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Pet Valu’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Pet Valu’s FY2027 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get Pet Valu alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Pet Valu from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Pet Valu from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pet Valu from C$44.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital upped their target price on Pet Valu from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Pet Valu from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.89.

Pet Valu Price Performance

Pet Valu stock traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$27.15. The stock had a trading volume of 209,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,648. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.73. Pet Valu has a 52 week low of C$22.53 and a 52 week high of C$39.24. The company has a market cap of C$1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Pet Valu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pet Valu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pet Valu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.