Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9 and last traded at GBX 9, with a volume of 312497 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50.

Allergy Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 835.48. The stock has a market cap of £536.15 million, a PE ratio of -12.13, a P/E/G ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Allergy Therapeutics Company Profile

Allergy Therapeutics is an international commercial biotechnology company focussed on the treatment and diagnosis of allergic disorders, including aluminium free immunotherapy vaccines that have the potential to cure disease. The Group sells proprietary and third party products from its subsidiaries in nine major European countries and via distribution agreements in an additional ten countries.

Featured Articles

