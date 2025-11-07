TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.49, but opened at $13.73. TaskUs shares last traded at $13.1960, with a volume of 134,543 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TASK. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TaskUs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Baird R W raised TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TaskUs in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Think Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 14.8% in the second quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 3,734,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,593,000 after acquiring an additional 481,307 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 39.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,536,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,431,000 after purchasing an additional 435,892 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,325,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in TaskUs by 6.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 790,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 47,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Investments Inc. raised its position in TaskUs by 10.3% during the first quarter. Dalton Investments Inc. now owns 750,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after acquiring an additional 69,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

