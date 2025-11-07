Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $255.30 and last traded at $254.69, with a volume of 160680 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $252.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $264.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital set a $287.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $221.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.38.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CBOE

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.74. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 241,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,436,000 after buying an additional 38,872 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 30.7% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Promethium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 36.9% during the first quarter. Promethium Advisors LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.