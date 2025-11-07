Q2 EPS Estimate for Axcelis Technologies Lifted by Analyst

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Axcelis Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 4th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Axcelis Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ Q4 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Benchmark raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.80.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:ACLS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.39. 160,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,410. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.75. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $102.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.83.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 17.69%.The firm had revenue of $252.42 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Axcelis Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 50.3% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 145.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

