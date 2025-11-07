Citizens Jmp Issues Positive Forecast for AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Stock Price

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citizens Jmp from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMN. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.21.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.94. 1,284,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,587. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.19.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 10.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. AMN Healthcare Services has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 15,420 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,097,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,844,000 after purchasing an additional 635,296 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $368,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 13.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.