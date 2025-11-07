Contrasting LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) & Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) and Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Sportswear has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and Columbia Sportswear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton N/A N/A N/A Columbia Sportswear 6.59% 12.97% 7.93%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton 0 5 4 4 2.92 Columbia Sportswear 3 5 2 0 1.90

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and Columbia Sportswear, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Columbia Sportswear has a consensus target price of $60.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.60%. Given Columbia Sportswear’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Columbia Sportswear is more favorable than LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

Dividends

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton pays an annual dividend of $2.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Columbia Sportswear pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Columbia Sportswear pays out 36.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and Columbia Sportswear”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton $91.64 billion 3.81 $13.58 billion N/A N/A Columbia Sportswear $3.42 billion 0.82 $223.27 million $3.31 15.54

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has higher revenue and earnings than Columbia Sportswear.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of Columbia Sportswear shares are held by institutional investors. 48.3% of Columbia Sportswear shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton beats Columbia Sportswear on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands. It also provides perfumes and cosmetics under the Stella by Stella Mccartney, Officine Universelle Buly, Guerlain, Acqua di Parma, Parfums Christian Dior, Givenchy Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, Benefit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Kenzo Parfums, Fresh, KVD Beauty, Maison Francis Kurkdjian, Cha Ling, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, and Olehenriksen brands; watches and jewelry under the Chaumet, Tiffany & Co., TAG Heuer, Zenith, Bulgari, Fred, Hublot, and Repossi brands; and custom-designed yachts under the Feadship brand and hotels under the Cheval Blanc brand names, as well as designs and builds luxury yachts under the Royal Van Lent brand. In addition, the company offers daily newspapers under the Les Échos brand; Belmond, a luxury tourism service; home other activities under the Cova, Jardin d'Acclimatation, Le Parisien, Connaissance des Arts, Investir, and Radio Classique brands; and selective retailing products under the DFS, La Grande Epicerie de Paris, Le Bon Marché Rive Gauche, Sephora, and Starboard Cruise Services brands, as well as operates Jardin d'Acclimatation, a leisure and theme park. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was founded in 1365 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities. It offers footwear products that include lightweight hiking boot; trail running shoes; rugged cold weather boots; sandals and shoes for use in water activities; and footwear for lifestyle wear. In addition, it owned network of branded and outlet retail stores; brand-specific e-commerce sites; and concession or franchise-based arrangements with third parties at branded outlet and shop-in-shop retail locations, as well as through independently operated specialty outdoor and sporting goods stores, sporting goods chains, department store chains, internet retailers, and international distributors. The company sells its products under the Columbia, Mountain Hard Wear, SOREL, and prAna brand names. Columbia Sportswear Company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

