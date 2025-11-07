Sidoti Csr Issues Pessimistic Estimate for GLDD Earnings

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr decreased their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 8.63%.The firm had revenue of $195.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.30 million.

GLDD has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Research cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NASDAQ:GLDD traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 83,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 36,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 41,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 8.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

