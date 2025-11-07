Desjardins Has Positive Outlook for Cameco FY2026 Earnings

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cameco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Desjardins analyst B. Adams now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.97. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CLSA upgraded shares of Cameco to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cameco from C$130.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$92.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$130.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$137.30.

CCO stock traded down C$3.71 during trading on Friday, reaching C$123.76. 448,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,190. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$120.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$100.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Cameco has a 52-week low of C$49.75 and a 52-week high of C$153.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 101.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Cameco is one of the world’s largest uranium producers. When operating at normal production, the flagship McArthur River mine in Saskatchewan accounts for roughly 50% of output in normal market conditions. Amid years of uranium price weakness, the company has reduced production, instead purchasing from the spot market to meet contracted deliveries.

