Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.00 and last traded at $35.2030, with a volume of 264426 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smurfit Westrock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.90.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Down 2.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 2.40%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.4308 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smurfit Westrock

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SW. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 113.3% in the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

