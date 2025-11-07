Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.01, but opened at $20.67. Progyny shares last traded at $20.7730, with a volume of 262,781 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Progyny in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $28.00 price target on Progyny in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.44.

Progyny Trading Up 18.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.84.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $313.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.23 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 4.28%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Progyny has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.820 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny

In other Progyny news, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 2,500 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $55,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 12,501 shares in the company, valued at $275,522.04. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Allison Swartz sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $55,058.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 79,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,843.12. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,895 shares of company stock valued at $179,311. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Trust Company N.A boosted its holdings in Progyny by 303.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Progyny by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Progyny during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Militia Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Progyny by 100.0% during the first quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Progyny by 61.8% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

