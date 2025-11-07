Shade Tree Advisors LLC Has $4.88 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Shade Tree Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,337 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 4.3% of Shade Tree Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Shade Tree Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Broadview Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 152,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,211,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,075,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,325,000 after acquiring an additional 880,440 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 693,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,067,000 after purchasing an additional 92,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 101,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.48. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $75.15.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

