JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) to Neutral

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $125.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $140.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.20% from the stock’s previous close.

MIDD has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Middleby from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Middleby in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Middleby from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

Get Middleby alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MIDD

Middleby Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of MIDD stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.31. 181,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,834. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.57. Middleby has a 1-year low of $114.57 and a 1-year high of $182.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.34. Middleby had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 11.06%.The firm had revenue of $982.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Middleby has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.990-9.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.190-2.340 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Middleby will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middleby

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Middleby by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Middleby by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,809,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 21.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Middleby by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Middleby by 1.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby

(Get Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.