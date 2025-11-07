Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 939 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,512 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 319.7% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 267.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 432.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $222,596.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 619,518 shares in the company, valued at $62,682,831.24. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $1,414,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 892,940 shares in the company, valued at $96,241,073.20. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 151,038 shares of company stock worth $15,531,616 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.40.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $101.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $809.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.36. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $109.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

