Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $7.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 66.18% and a negative net margin of 525.93%.Enovix’s revenue was up 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Enovix updated its Q4 2025 guidance to -0.200–0.160 EPS.

Enovix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,477,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,913,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17. Enovix has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 18,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $241,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,002,684 shares in the company, valued at $13,034,892. This represents a 1.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Enovix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Enovix by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Enovix in the first quarter worth $190,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 10.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Enovix by 69.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Enovix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Enovix from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Enovix from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.89.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

