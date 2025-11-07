Q2 EPS Estimates for Green Plains Lifted by Roth Capital

Green Plains, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) – Roth Capital upped their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Green Plains in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 6th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. Roth Capital has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Green Plains’ current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Green Plains’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Green Plains from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Green Plains to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Green Plains Price Performance

GPRE traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.94. 355,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,875. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.56. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $12.31. The company has a market capitalization of $651.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.48. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 6.34%.The business had revenue of $508.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Green Plains by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Green Plains by 192.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 54.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 115.2% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 2,313.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 9,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Green Plains

In other news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 30,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $294,372.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,906.58. This represents a 33.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

Featured Stories

